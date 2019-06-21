Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Bolowotan as the new Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The Director of Public Affairs, Titi Oshodi in a statement in Lagos said Sanwo-Olu also approved the disengagement of Babatunde Bank-Anthony as Director-General of the commission.

Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, says the appointment is in line with ongoing re-organisation of the state public service for efficient service delivery.

Mr Gaffar Bolowotan, New LSSC DG [NAN]

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolowotan is an astute sports administrator and founder of Bolowotan FC.