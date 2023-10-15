Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

The matriarch of the Olusi family breathed her last on Saturday, October 14, 2023, a day after her husband's 87th birthday.

The late Mrs Olusi, mother of Prince Adetoyese Olusi, Chairman of Lagos Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA), died aged 77.

Reacting to the incident, Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of his wife and APC leaders and executives, commiserated with Pa Olusi on the demise of his wife.

"Alhaja was not just a wife and mother, but a soulmate and pillar of support to our leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi. She epitomized humility, compassion and was also an embodiment of motherhood in the Olusi Royal dynasty. She was supportive of everyone that came in contact with her during her lifetime," the governor wrote on his Twitter (now X) account on Saturday.

"Sanwo-Olu said, "It is a deep loss for the Olusi Family but we must remember what Allah says in the Holy Quran: Ina lillah waina Ilahi rajihun..."Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return.

"I pray that the Almighty Allah grants Mama Aljannah firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable. Amen," he added.

In the same vein, the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, also sent his condolences to the Olusi family over the death of their matriarch.

In a statement on Saturday by the state Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, Ojelabi described the deceased as a dutiful wife and affectionate mother of promising children who was a pillar behind her illustrious husband throughout his political career.

The Chairman said Mrs Olusi led a life devoid of controversy, adding that she was a mentor and role model for the womenfolk in love, duty, compassion and commitment to moral values.

“In the course of life laced with some thorns, she bore the occasional vicissitudes with uncommon courage, calmness and superlative understanding,” he said.

Ojelabi condoled with the widower, Pa Olusi, lamenting that the APC chieftain had lost a life companion “whose place in the Matiku Sanusi Olusi family cannot be filled”.

He also commiserated with the sons of the late matriarch, Adetoyese and Sola, who were both chieftains of the ruling party.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother left behind the legacies of good virtues at the family level and in society.

“I received with shock the death of our amiable mother, Mama Mariam Iyabo Olusi, wife of our great party leader, Papa Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

“She was a devoted wife and pillar of her husband's successful exploits in politics, government, community commitment and religious involvement.