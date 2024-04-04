Breaking news:
Sanwo-Olu announces full reopening of Third Mainland Bridge

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu commended the patience and resilience exhibited by residents throughout the repair works.

The third mainland bridge fully reopens.
Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his pleasure at the restoration of the bridge via his official X handle.

He commended the patience and resilience exhibited by residents throughout the repair works, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining the city's economic momentum.

"I am pleased to announce the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge after extended repair works have been completed to ensure its safety and efficiency for all residents. Your patience and resilience during this period have been paramount in maintaining our city's economic momentum," the governor said.

The Governor extended his deepest gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for their expedited focus and meticulous attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to HE President @officialABAT and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi for their expedited focus and attention to detail on the Third Mainland Bridge project. Their commitment has significantly contributed to the timely and quality completion of these necessary improvements," Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation "for their effective traffic management strategies during the repair period."

As the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge promises smoother journeys for commuters, Governor Sanwo-Olu called for a renewed emphasis on road safety. He emphasized the shared commitment to safety, highlighting its importance not only for the wellbeing of residents but also for other road users.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab

