Sanwo-Olu advises students to stop bullying, cultism

Sanwo-Olu gave the admonition on Friday, during the inauguration of projects at Lagos Model College, Igbokuta in Imota Local Council Development Area (LCDA)

The projects inaugurated included a 182-bed hostel for the junior girls and a 12-classroom blocks .

The governor that said students, especially those in boarding houses, should stop bullying one another or engaging in any act of cultism.

He said bullying and cultism must be eradicated in schools across the state, and directed that cases of bullying must be promptly reported to the school administrators.

He added that school administrators were obligated to act swiftly and responsibly when such cases were reported.

”As I want to encourage you today I also want to admonish you; I want to say as a father and as your governor that I do not want to have students that will be condoning bullying or cultism in your school.

”You will have to renounce your membership if you belong to any and stay away from this kind of act,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the new hostel was built for the Junior Secondary School girls, and the senior girls should not always be found there as it might lead to bullying.

”If you do not have any business in another block, please stay away. We want to encourage you to say something, if you see something.

”If you are in a senior class, you are not meant to bully the junior students.

“You are meant to encourage them and support them. You should never bully any student because they will grow up to become senior students as well.

”I want you to be supportive of one another. It is only when you support one another that you will grow to become great students and individuals as well as great citizens of this nation,” he said.

By the request of the governor, a minute silence was observed in honour of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, who died from injuries allegedly sustained from bullying.