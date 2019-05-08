Kano State House of Assembly has reportedly removed 36 local government areas from the Kano Emirate to create four new Emirates.

According to Premium Times, the proposed new emirates are Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.

This development would reduce the influence the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi wields in the state as leaders of the new emirates would also be considered as first class emirs.

The establishment of the four new emirates was reportedly moved by a petitioner, one Ibrahim Salihu when he submitted a petition to the state assembly seeking the decentralization of the Kano Emirate Council on Monday, May 6, 2019.

According to Premium Times, the petitioner demanded the upgrade of the traditional rulers of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya to the status of first class emirs.

Considering the petition, the assembly reportedly set up a committee to look into it and come up with a report.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier vowed to assent the bill immediately it is forwarded to him.

Pulse Nigeria

Ganduje signs the bill into law

While signing the bill into law, the governor said Kano is about to make history in the holy month of Ramadan adding that, “traditional institution will now go closer to the people”.

“ Kingmakers will be known very soon. So also all other process and procedures will be completed for appointing respective emirs, issuing them with appointment letters up to the Coronation stage” he said.

Earlier, an official of the state government, who pleaded anonymity said that Ganduje was determined to either remove Sanusi or whittle down his power, The Cable reports.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was reported to have opposed the re-election of Ganduje, who needed a supplementary election to be returned to office in the 2019 governorship election.