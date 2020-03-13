When the next generation decides to look back at the history of former Emirs of Kano, the reign of Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II will be recorded as a time when an Emir was not just a monarch but an activist, who used his throne to address the ills of the North.

On becoming the Emir of Kano in 2014, after serving as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the deposed Emir chose to serve the people of Kano not only as a traditional leader but also as their voice of reasoning, without minding the consequence of his advocacy.

During his six year dispensation, Sanusi used his throne to wage an intellectual ‘jihad’ against the traditions keeping the north in perpetual poverty and backwardness.

The deposed monarch made efforts to wake not only his people in Kano, but the whole of the North from their slumber to realise that the system they believe is keeping them alive is actually killing them.

But Sanusi’s efforts to address such cultural practices as the Almajiri system, forced and child marriage, domestic violence, female child education and drug abuse is considered an abomination, and the constituted authority thinks an Emir shouldn’t be the one desecrating the traditions.

If there are two million Almajiris in Zamfara State, how many will be in the whole of the North? (Vanguard) BusinessInsider USA Images

How an Emir, who is supposed to be the custodian of the traditional and religious practices of the North, goes about speaking against the establishment is such a bitter pill for the so-called authorities to swallow, hence the need to get rid of him.

In the letter of dethronement sent to him by the Kano State Government, the only accusation against Sanusi was an alleged insubordination to the constituted authority.

Insubordination in this sense did not mean Sanusi assaulted a member of the constituted authority like Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi, did to a fellow monarch in Osun state.

Insubordination in the letter did not mean the ex-Emir incited the people of Kano against the government, but Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, with the alleged connivance of the powers that be felt disrespected because the throne of the Kano Emirate is being used to effect a needed reassessment in the North.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's led administration on Monday, March 9, 2020, dethroned Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano. (Premium Times)

In his assessment of the North, Sanusi believes the prevalent socio-economic issues in the North are too worrying to be left unaddressed. Zamfara alone is said to be home to two millions Almajiris whose only skill is tied to begging for alms. Yet, nothing is being done to take the wandering ‘future leaders’ of the North off the streets.

In the face of these many social problems drowning the North, Sanusi has been one of the strongest voices speaking against the ills the majority of the North chooses to embrace and wear like a badge.

Where governors, policy makers and politicians from the North shy away from addressing the region’s problems because of their selfish interest, the deposed Emir made himself available, raised issues and proffered solutions to such problems as banditry, terrorism, child abandonment, drug abuse, and so on in the North.

Sanusi had also tackled the North’s religious orientation on marital issues and vowed to support victims of domestic violence, but all these in the estimation of the Northern aristocrats and religious leaders amounted to arrogance and insubordination.

Bandits have been unleashing terror on communities in the North. (Naija News)

It shouldn’t, therefore, be a surprise to anyone that the North could treat one of its finest like a nonentity because of his views on socio-political matters.

It shouldn’t also be surprising to see scholars coming out to pontificate that Sanusi lost his popularity in the North because of his support for women in the region.

The Kano State Government might be happy that it succeeded in getting rid of a ‘recalcitrant’ traditional ruler, but if Ganduje had realized that dethroning Sanusi will only give him more platforms to speak and change the minds of the North, he would have swallowed his pride.

The truth is Sanusi’s perceived arrogance did not only hurt Ganduje and his allies, every member of ruling class in the North as well as the poor who subscribe to conservative ideology of the North felt disrespected by Sanusi’s thoughtful warnings.

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje and the deposed Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi before his dethronement. [Twitter/@Dawisu]

For Ganduje, dethroning Sanusi is certainly a ploy to disgrace him, but it’s turning out that expelling the former CBN governor from the Kano Emirate is actually a release from the shackles of the conservative traditions of the North.

Sanusi will surely move on to face its truth and continue to make colourful exploits, In sha Allah!

But now that the North has decided to banish one of its fine men, who will stand up for the poor in the North? Who will face the Gandujes in the region to tell them a home truth? Who’ll take up the challenge to address the poverty and illiteracy in the region Sanusi believes is an epitome of backwardness?

Will the North ever know the truth that’ll set it free?