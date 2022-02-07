RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanusi urges presidential aspirants to be ready to face multiple problems in 2023

Sanusi says Nigerians are living on extra time.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has urged presidential aspirants to prepare themselves for the challenges to be confronted in 2023.

Sanusi said Nigeria was in a deep hole in 2015 and would be in a deeper hole next year.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said this on Monday during a reception organised in his honour by Egba Muslim in Abeokuta.

He urged those seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 to be prepared to face numerous challenges facing the country.

“To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015,” Sanusi said.

“Those struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015. All of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for them.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics. This country needs good politicians. It needs imams, pastors, and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God.

“It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies. It needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people. Everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

The former CBN governor also charged Nigerians to pray for good leaders at all levels.

While warning against voting for people who woo them with money and other greek gifts, Sansui advised Nigerians to vote for competent leaders that would deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

