The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has declared his support for the Federal Government on its decision to close land borders.

While addressing journalists on Wednesday, September 17, 2019, at his palace, the monarch said the closure of the borders is the only way to enforce anti-smuggling laws in Nigeria.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said it’s important to close the borders to protect rice farmers in the country.

He said, “Closing the borders becomes indispensable because our neighbouring countries are not helping us to protect our economy. For instance, if you want to protect rice farmers, you have to impose heavy taxation on the importation of foreign rice into the country.

“Therefore, any country that allows smuggling of rice into Nigeria through its borders is doing that at the expense of our farmers who could not withstand competition with foreign producers. Besides rice and other food items, you must also understand that all the illicit drugs get into this country through the land borders.

“So sometimes it is important to take these difficult decisions so that we get the cooperation and collaboration of Customs officials across the borders. It is something that I wholeheartedly support. I think it is temporary and I think it will lead to improvement.”

In August, the Federal Government closed Nigerian borders saying the decision was made to check smuggling.