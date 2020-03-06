NAN reports that the Commission had before the emir requested for extension of time to honour the invitation was given Thursday, March 5.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday, the commission’s Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, insisted that the commission is empowered to open fresh investigation on any body found wanting, while asserting that the Emir has a case to answer.

Muhuyi, also explained that Emir Sanusi is being invited to clear himself over allegation of illegal sale of government property, adding that this allegation is not related to the previous investigation of alleged financial fraud of N3.4 billion from the coffers of the Emirate Council.

“I wish to categorically state that, this commission is entering a new investigation brought forward by a whistleblower on 29th December, 2019 and is not related to an earlier investigation which is still subject matter of civil suit.

“As we await the arrival of the invitee, we received a letter from Messrs Dikko and Mahmoud stating among other things that the powers of this commission to initiate criminal complaint is being challenged in suit No.K/208/2019.

“They also on behalf of their client requested for postponement of the date to March 25, 2020, and some document to allow their client prepare for the case in suit, “ he said.

The chairman said in response to that the commission drew their attention on the binding decision of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the Kano State High Court’s decision that settled the powers of the commission to investigate allegation of corruption against any person in the state.

He said the commission had equally denied the requested document as same may jeopardise its investigation, but assured to make available to them its findings along with any document when it concludes investigation.