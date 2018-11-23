Pulse.ng logo
Sanusi: Maladministration responsible for high rate of Migration

Emir of Kano attributes high rate of migration to poor government policies

Sanusi also describes inequality to the globalisation of the economic system established by Africa as being responsible for the high migration in the continent.

Emir of Kano, Sanusi angry with ministers for missing investment meeting play

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi speaks to Financial Times

(Guardian Nigeria )

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has attributed the high rate of migration and human trafficking in Nigeria to maladministration of the government.

Sanusi also described inequality to the globalization of the economic system established by Africa as being responsible for the high migration in the continent.

The Emir made this remark at the launch of the Book titled "From Frying Pan to Fire:  How African migrants risk everything in their futile search for a better life in Europe", written by the former spokesperson to late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, Olusegun Adeniyi.

Sanusi said, "Instead of complaining about people running around the Sahara and trying to go to Europe, how many solar panel can we put in Sahara and generate energy and help small-scale industries, who is talking about that?

"This country, Nigeria has a population of about 200 million, half of whom are under 20, if we don't create economies for them, they are going somewhere."

He described the recent report picturing Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world as unfortunate even though the country boasts of the richest man in Africa.

"The richest man in Africa is from Nigeria and Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world, that is contradiction, that is typical of the world we have created.”

Witch doctors involvement has reduced human trafficking in Edo State

Also at the book launch, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, described his state as the greatest beneficiary of the book.

He disclosed that the involvement of native doctors by his government in addressing human trafficking in the state was effectively working.

The governor accepted that about 65% of irregular migrants are from his State, adding that his administration is working on resettling them. He further disclosed that about 4,200 trafficked persons have returned to the state.
 

