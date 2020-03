Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has left Awe in Nasarawa State for Abuja, the nation's capital.

A court had earlier granted Sanusi his prayers for freedom.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai picked up Sanusi from Nasarawa on Friday, March 13.

From Abuja, Sanusi would head for Lagos, according to el-Rufai.

Both men first visited a mosque for prayers before departing Nasarawa where Sanusi was banished by the Kano State government after his dethronement.