Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the dethronement Muhammad Sanusi ll as Emir of Kano.

The Kano state government, had on Monday, March 9, 2020, announced Sanusi's dethronement as Emir of Kano.

Reacting to the development during an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, March 11, Kwankwaso who installed Sanusi as the Emir of Kano in 2014, said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the state, acted on the president's order.

“Kano State government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Sanusi. He (Buhari) instructed them. What we believe here in Kano is, he (Buhari) intervenes where he wishes," Kwankwaso stated.

(L-R) Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]

The former Kano governor added that the president interferes in the state issues and that “he doesn’t interfere where his intervention is needed, but intervenes on issues he is supposed to be neutral about.”

Kwankwaso however described the dethronement of the deposed Emir of Kano as a sad incident to the state, Nigeria and the entire world., as he said “the Emir is a global citizen.”

According to him, no responsible government would dethrone Sanusi.

Kwankwaso has also dismissed the allegation that he queried dethroned Emir twice during his tenure as governor.

“I have never issued a query to His Highness, (the) Emir of Kano," he stated.

Kwankwaso further lamented what he described as the humiliation of the deposed monarch as a disrespect to the people of Kano.