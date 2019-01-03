The leaders made the calls in their separate remarks during their condolence visits to families of late former Nigeria’s President and also the government of Sokoto state.

Ganduje described Shagari as an inspirational leader who practiced right politics free of bitterness and preferred national interest above sentiments.

He said the late president was a public officer that was committed not only to the unity of Nigeria but its progress as well as the development of the entire African continent.

The Governor said he considered the death as great loss and deemed it fit to lead high level delegation of notable Kano indigenes comprising the Emir, Scholars, businessmen and government officials for the condolence visit.

According to him, Kano has long term relationship with Sokoto on traditional institutions as well as commercial activities.

An elder statesman and Adviser to the late president, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said Shagari was a year older than he but worked with him with respect and dignity as he accorded every person.

Yakasai said Shagari held five positions in Tafawa Balewa government and two positions during Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s administration but not associated with any wrongdoing or sentimental dealings.

He said Shagari was an experienced leader, politician and initiator of the weekly council of ministers meeting which was transformed into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as well as Caucus meetings of high ranking politicians to ensure working with individual and group ideas.

According to him, the meeting are not in conformity with American style of government adopted by Nigeria but to strengthen government machinery for effective service delivery.

He described the deceased as transparent, trust worthy and good leader who strove for good governance and politics of national development.

In his contribution, the former Governor of Lagos state, Sen. Tinubu, said Lagos people received the death with great shock.

Tinubu said Shagari believed in the unity of the county and urged Nigerians to emulate his good lifestyle.

Responding, Cpt. Bala Shagari (Rtd), the eldest son of the late President, expressed appreciation over the visits noting that they demonstrated the good relationship their father had with different people during his lifetime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi II led other Islamic Scholars from Kano to offer prayers for the late President

NAN also reports that former Governor of Adamawa, Alhaji Murtala Nyako, Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad, Ex-EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu and many others were at the Shagari residence on Thursday for condolences.