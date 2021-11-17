RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano

Thousands of Muslims attended the funeral of late Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Deputy President, Dangote Group of Companies, held in Kano on Wednesday.

Sani, Dangote's brother buried in Kano. [21stcenturychronicle]

The funeral prayer, conducted at the palace of the Emir of Kano at about 11a.m., was led by Imam Sani Muhammad.

The Imam prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him paradise.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Others were Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, Sen. Bukola Saraki, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji-Bichi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka-Rabiu and captains of industries from within outside the country, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was buried at Sarari graveyard, where deceased members of Dantata family are buried.

Sheikh Tijjani Bala-Kalarawi, who led prayers after the burial, described the deceased as a humble, generous and nice gentleman during his lifetime.

He stressed the need for people to judge themselves based on their deeds everyday before going to bed, to enable them do more good deeds while alive.

