Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, attributed them to years of mismanagement and corruption.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]
Sani at a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders on the state of Kaduna and Nigeria in general on Monday in Kaduna. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the citizens’ welfare and security, expressing concerns about faceless groups planning protests under the guise of demanding good governance.

Sani acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, attributing them to years of mismanagement and corruption. He stressed that President Tinubu was working to reset the economy with policies aimed at sustainable growth, though some have caused temporary pain.

The governor emphasised efforts to rebuild trust, enhance security, and implement pro-poor policies were ongoing. He called the planned protests unnecessary and ill-timed, recalling that past protests in the state had often escalated into violence and destruction.

Sani urged the stakeholders to prioritise stability and progress, advising against actions that could trigger unrest. He assured that the government was taking steps to address security challenges and improve socio-economic conditions.

The governor called for unity and responsible actions to support the state’s development and the nation’s progress. The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamali, representing the traditional institution, appealed for patience and urged the communities to refrain from protesting.

He emphasised the importance of coming together to find solutions for the issues facing the Northern region. Representatives from religious organisations, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and Rev. Joseph Hayab, also urged their followers to avoid protests organised by unidentified groups.

Gumi acknowledged the constitutional right to protest but expressed concerns about potential hijacking by malicious actors. The State Chairmen of TUC and NLC, Abdullahi Danfulani and Ayuba Suleiman, respectively, stated that they would not participate in any protest, adding that they had not received directives from their national bodies.

Alhaji Dayyabu Maigonjo, representing the Kaduna State market community, corroborated TUC and NLC, warning that protests could lead to theft and destruction, posing dangers to the people. He affirmed that the market community would not engage in such activities.

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

