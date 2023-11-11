PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite ballot box snatching incidents in Imo

Anyanwu said this after casting his vote at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the election was going well but there have been incidents of ballot box snatching in Orlu zone.

Anyanwu said that he was not bothered by the incidents because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised that the votes of any area where electoral violence is recorded would not be counted.

He said, “Honestly everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.

“INEC said that it will not count any votes in any place where there were records of violence. If the election is free and credible, I will win the elections.

“I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence would not be counted.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, vigilant security operatives foiled attempts by alleged political thugs to abduct INEC officials and cart away election materials.

The incident according to the News Agency of Nigeria happened at a Registration Area Center in Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the attempt by the thugs to whisk away the INEC officials into their waiting vehicle was quickly repelled by the security personnel deployed in the centre.