Mrs. Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of the former Super Eagle Coach has been release 77 days after she was kidnapped in Bayelsa.

Police operatives in the state have confirmed the release of the old woman.

According to Punch, Eworikumo Siasia, a member of the Siasia family has also confirmed that that the 80-year-old Madam Siasia has been freed.

Eworikumo said the woman has reunited with her family and she’s now at their Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Mr. Asinim Butswat said the police command would issue an official statement later.

