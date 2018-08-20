Pulse.ng logo
Sallah Message: Saraki tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence

This was made known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian Nigeria)

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in their relationship during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

Saraki made the plea in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu.

The senate president enjoined Nigerians to increase their efforts in charitable endeavours, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation.

He also urged Nigerians to further devote their prayers at the Eid praying grounds to the call on Allah to restore peace and strengthen our unity in all parts of the country, and rebuild the economy.

Saraki, while congratulating the Muslim faithful, said it was a period that signified the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to show submission to Allah’s command.

ALSO READ: Saraki says Tinubu is a liar, he wants to become president

“As we have read from the Glorious Qur’an, just when Ibrahim was about to kill his son, Ishmael, Almighty Allah (SWT) put a sheep in its place.

“Muslims should use the Eid el-Kabir season to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the will of Allah and as a reminder of our willingness to make sacrifices in obedience to Allah.”

