This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos by the command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Sallah: Police deploy officers to strategic, vulnerable areas in Lagos
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has deployed operatives to strategic, vulnerable and notable places across the state for adequate security to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Alabi who also felicitated Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Kabir, directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to ensure that all areas were well covered.
He instructed the senior officers to deploy adequate human and operational resources to all strategic and vulnerable points across the state to forestall any form of breach of security.
Alabi charged the operatives to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the celebration.
The commissioner said that the emplaced security architecture would be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State.
He enjoined residents to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening to the nearest police station.
