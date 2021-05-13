RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sallah: Jigawa govt declares Friday public holiday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, May 14, as work free day to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru (Daily Trust)
Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru (Daily Trust) Pulse Nigeria

This is announced in a statement signed by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer, Office of the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Kila, on Thursday in Dutse.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim quoted Kila as congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr on behalf of Gov. Muhammad Badaru.

He added that the head of the civil service urged the civil servants and the general public to use the period and pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the state.

During the occasion, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah for continued protection and guidance of our leaders, peace, economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large and be law abiding citizens.

“Kila also appealed to them to always exhibit good virtues of Ramadan for the progress of the society, as well as reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practices of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” the PRO said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had earlier declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr by the citizens.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

5 foods you should never eat after sex

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Ladies! Here's how to know if a man loves you or lusts for you

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities