Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sallah: Gov Ahmed directs immediate payment of August salary

Sallah Gov Ahmed directs immediate payment of August salary

Ahead of Sallah celebrations, Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the State Ministry of Finance to commence the payment of August Salary with immediate effect.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sallah: Gov Ahmed directs immediate payment of August salary play Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed orders payment of August salaries ahead of Sallah (Premium Times)

Ahead of the Sallah celebrations and before the release of federal allocations for August, Kwara Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the State Ministry of Finance to commence the payment of August salary to workers in the state with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said arrangements have subsequently been concluded and a facility secured to ensure workers start receiving their salaries with effect from Thursday.

He said Governor Ahmed gave the directive to ensure that workers have an enjoyable Sallah celebration.

Alhaji Banu added that Governor Ahmed’s directive comes at a time the Federal Accounts Allocation committee is yet to meet for the month, let alone disbursing monthly allocation to Federal, State and local governments.

According to him, this testifies to the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Alhaji Banu said Local Government Councils and SUBEB are also expected to pay their workers tomorrow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Saraki Kwara PDP sets up harmonisation committee
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov. explains why he left APC for PDP
Saraki APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps N148m each to impeach Senate President, Dogara
APC Vs PDP 7 Biggest political transfers of the 2017/2018 window
Obasanjo Itse Sagay says ex-President is behind APC defections
In Kwara State releases N125m subvention to tertiary institutions

Local

2019 Election: INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
2019 Election INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
FRSC official apprehends a bus driver for overloading
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency
Buhari New Media Centre inaugurates Website Thursday