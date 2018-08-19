Sallah: FRSC deploys 79 personnel in Sango-Ota

news

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Sango-Ota says it has deployed 79 personnel to check the excesses of motorists and ease vehicular movement.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Sunday that the measure was necessary in order to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Oguntoyinbo further said that two patrol vehicles and an ambulance would also be deployed daily.

“We urge drivers to desist from overloading and reckless driving so as prevent crashes during the festive period, ” he said.

The unit commander also warned motorists against drunk driving, vowing that any vehicle impounded would not be released until after the celebration.

“ While the command wishes Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Kabir, they should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey,’’ he added.

He also advised the public to call 122, the toll number of the FRSC, in case of any emergency or crash.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had on Thursday declared Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 as public holiday to mark the festival.