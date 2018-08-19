Pulse.ng logo
Go
Sallah: FRSC deploys 79 personnel in Sango-Ota

  Published:
Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Sango-Ota says it has deployed 79 personnel to check the excesses of motorists and ease vehicular movement.

Oguntoyinbo further said that two patrol vehicles and an ambulance would also be deployed daily.

“We urge drivers to desist from overloading and reckless driving so as prevent crashes during the festive period, ” he said.

The unit commander also warned motorists against drunk driving, vowing that any vehicle impounded would not be released until after the celebration.

“ While the command wishes Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Kabir, they should  ensure that their vehicles are in good condition  before embarking on any journey,’’ he added.

He also advised the public to call 122, the  toll number of the FRSC, in case of any emergency or crash.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had on Thursday declared Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 as public holiday to mark the festival.

