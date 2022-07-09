RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has donated 10 rams, two cows and N1 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) members serving in his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State.

Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura.
Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura.

The President made the donation during the Sallah celebration with the NYSC members on Saturday in Daura.

Recommended articles

He commended the scheme for keeping up the dreams of its founding fathers as it was established to ensure unity and national integration.

Buhari said that the scheme was one of the weapons to unite Nigerians, saying that most of the corps members serving in Daura are from far away southern states.

He said that none of the corps members serving in Daura is from Katsina State, and if there is any, it must be on health grounds.

The president urged the management of the scheme to make frantic efforts to sustain the objectives of which it was established in 1973.

He advised the corps members who he described as true patriots to be vigilant and be security conscious anywhere they find themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari has made it part of his Sallah celebration every year to meet with NYSC members in Daura.

NAN further reports that after the Eid-El-Kabir prayer, the president walked to his residence where he received and greeted residents who lined up by the road sides.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Buhari to youths: Explore new technology for greater opportunities

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

Kuje prison attack: Inmates' money not stolen - Official

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

COVID-19: NCDC raises alarm as Nigeria records 880 fresh infections

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Police warn POS operators to steer clear of police stations

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

Sallah: Buhari donates N1m, 10 rams to corps members in Daura

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

APC can't snatch Wike from PDP, Saraki talks tough

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

We're praying that Tinubu doesn't end up like Abiola - Ladoja

Human Rights ambassador faults demolition of Odumeje's church

Human Rights ambassador faults demolition of Odumeje's church

Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood, 2 still missing

Emergency responders rescue 3 persons from Lagos flood, 2 still missing

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)