Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Salihu, former Army Chief buried in Kaduna

Salihu, former Army Chief buried in Kaduna

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the funeral prayer was conducted by Sheik Khalid Isiyaku, attended by hundreds of mourners including former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai play Salihu, former Army Chief buried in Kaduna (Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)

Late former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Salihu Ibrahim has been buried on Sunday after funeral prayer at Yahaya Road Juma’at Mosque, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the funeral prayer was conducted by Sheik Khalid Isiyaku, attended by hundreds of mourners including former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Others were the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state and that of Kogi, Yahya Bello, Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazzau, former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu , as well the deceased mates of Regular Course 1 of Nigerian Defence Academy, among others .

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai while reading the funeral Oration at the Commonwealth Cemetery, described the late army chief as an articulate, professional soldier with a good sense of responsibility.

“His death is a great loss to his family, the Nigerian Army and the country at large”, he added.

Also, former head of state, Abubakar, described Salihu Ibrahim as a perfect gentleman and professional soldiers who had worked diligently for the Nigerian Army.

He said his death is colossal loss not only to the Nigerian Army, but to the country, as his wealth of experience will be greatly missed.

Abubakar urged the younger officers to emulate the selfless contribution of the former COAS, adding that “the late Lt-Gen.  Ibrahim, until his demise was a source of inspiration to his subordinates.”

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who was represented, said the deceased was a great military  leader, a national hero who served the country diligently.

The IGP was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state Command, Malam Abdurrahman Ahmad.

Late Salihu Ibrahim was born on March 26, 1943 in Okene Local Government area of Kogi,

He served as Nigeria’s  Chief of Army Staff between August 1990 and September 1993.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
2 Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly causes chaos during Aisha Buhari’s...bullet
3 Police uncover fake drugs factory, arrest 4 in Lagosbullet

Related Articles

Majalisa  ta tabbatar da Dan Iya a matsayin sabon mataimakin gwamnan Sokoto
We won’t leave Abuja without El-Zakzaky, Shiites dare Buhari, Buratai
Rice farmers lose N27.5b to flood in Sokoto – RIFAN
APC Primaries: Ganduje inaugurates 12-man reconciliation committee
A takaice Kannun labarai da suka fita daga Nijeriya a makon da ya shude
A Nijeriya Kannun labarai na makon da ya gabata
A jihar Kano Gwamna Umar Ganduje yayi watsi da jar hula
APC Oshiomhole says he's not disturbed 51 National Assembly members dumped ruling party
APC Ruling party remains confident despite exit of 51 National Assembly members

Local

Nigeria 3rd most-impacted by terrorism, death rate drops
Troops repel attacks by insurgents disguised as aid workers
Buhari has changed the way Nigeria is seen globally – Gov Lalong
Buhari has changed the way Nigeria is seen globally – Gov Lalong
Present Buhari’s WAEC certificate – PDP tells Presidency
Buhari at 76: Lawmaker salutes President
APGA guber candidate, Labaran Maku condemns alleged attack on journalists by security personnel in Nasarawa
APGA guber candidate, Labaran Maku condemns alleged attack on journalists by security personnel in Nasarawa
X
Advertisement