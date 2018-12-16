Salihu, former Army Chief buried in Kaduna

news

Late former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Salihu Ibrahim has been buried on Sunday after funeral prayer at Yahaya Road Juma’at Mosque, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the funeral prayer was conducted by Sheik Khalid Isiyaku, attended by hundreds of mourners including former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Others were the Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state and that of Kogi, Yahya Bello, Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Danbazzau, former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu , as well the deceased mates of Regular Course 1 of Nigerian Defence Academy, among others .

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai while reading the funeral Oration at the Commonwealth Cemetery, described the late army chief as an articulate, professional soldier with a good sense of responsibility.

“His death is a great loss to his family, the Nigerian Army and the country at large”, he added.

Also, former head of state, Abubakar, described Salihu Ibrahim as a perfect gentleman and professional soldiers who had worked diligently for the Nigerian Army.

He said his death is colossal loss not only to the Nigerian Army, but to the country, as his wealth of experience will be greatly missed.

Abubakar urged the younger officers to emulate the selfless contribution of the former COAS, adding that “the late Lt-Gen. Ibrahim, until his demise was a source of inspiration to his subordinates.”

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who was represented, said the deceased was a great military leader, a national hero who served the country diligently.

The IGP was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state Command, Malam Abdurrahman Ahmad.

Late Salihu Ibrahim was born on March 26, 1943 in Okene Local Government area of Kogi,

He served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff between August 1990 and September 1993.