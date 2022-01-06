Sale of 2022 UTME forms yet to commence – JAMB.

Benjamin said that the attention of the board had been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements misleading the general public on the purported commencement of the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE application documents.

”For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the board that the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced is not only fraudulent but a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

”It should be noted that the commencement of the sale of the application documents in any given year has never been shrouded in mystery rather it is always a well-publicised undertaking in the print media, online and electronic platforms.

”Although, the board has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE Application Documents in due course but it is yet to fix any date for its commencement.

”The general public is therefore, by this notice urged to be mindful of speculators who are in the habit of second-guessing the board’s on certain procedural issues with the aim of defrauding hapless candidates,” he said.

The spokesperson further said that the public would be sufficiently informed of the commencement of the sale of E-Pins once approval had been granted by relevant authorities.