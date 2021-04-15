RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Power Mamman regrets recent power outages

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The minister says all the technical problems affecting supply will be resolved soon.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says full economic activities will resume soon [Twitter/@EngrSMamman]

Pulse Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has apologised for recent power outages experienced across many parts of the country.

The minister said on Thursday, April 15, 2021 that he regrets the ongoing situation, and that everyone involved is working to restore the national grid.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Power blamed the situation on the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

The affected plants are Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor.

The Jebba Power Plant was also shut down for annual maintenance, according to the statement by Mamman's media aide, Aaron Artimas.

Seven other integrated power plants are currently experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro plant has water management problems.

"This unfortunate development has drastically affected Power generation, thus effectively minimising the national grid," Artimas said.

The ministry promised Nigerians that all the technical problems will be resolved soon.

Mamman said the goal is to restore the national grid to its historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity achieved earlier this year.

Nigerians are not strangers to epileptic power supply, an issue of great consequence that has plagued the country for decades and inhibited socio-economic prosperity.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

