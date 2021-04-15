Minister of Power Mamman regrets recent power outages

The minister said on Thursday, April 15, 2021 that he regrets the ongoing situation, and that everyone involved is working to restore the national grid.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Power blamed the situation on the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

The affected plants are Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor.

The Jebba Power Plant was also shut down for annual maintenance, according to the statement by Mamman's media aide, Aaron Artimas.

Seven other integrated power plants are currently experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro plant has water management problems.

"This unfortunate development has drastically affected Power generation, thus effectively minimising the national grid," Artimas said.

The ministry promised Nigerians that all the technical problems will be resolved soon.

Mamman said the goal is to restore the national grid to its historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity achieved earlier this year.