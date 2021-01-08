Malam Mohammed Garba, Commissioner for Information said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Garba reaffirmed government’s commitment to the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

According to him, deduction in November and December workers’ salary is a temporary measure, informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the deduction was necessary to keep the government going, in the face of prevailing economic recession facing the country.

He pointed out that the state government took the measure instead of contemplating on paying half salary, in batches or layoff as witnessed in other states.

The commissioner further said; “similar temporary measure was taken, including cut in the allowances for all political appointees in its administrative structure during the first wave of the pandemic in the country between March and July, 2020, which was withdrawn soon after the critical situation improved.

”The government therefore, assures that as soon as the state of affairs improves, it will not hesitate to pay workers their full salary.”

He solicited for the support and cooperation of the entire workforce in the state, to bear with the situation and desist from spreading rumours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that civil servants in the state witnessed drastic deduction in their November and December salaries, a situation that raised complaints and attracted the attention of labour union.