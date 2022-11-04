Salary, benefits of CBN Governor surpass Buhari’s – RMAFC

The Chairman RMAFC, Mr Mohammed Bello, made this disclosure in a Channels TV interview, on Friday, November 04, 2022

Bello's main point: Bello, who didn’t mention the President’s salary or severance packages, however, stated that no public officers’ salaries should be higher than that of the President.

“I don’t believe that any public officer, whether of CBN or other agencies, should have a package higher than that of the President”.

He added that, “I think this is not good for Nigeria, the President is the President, and there has to be a way where these things are adequately harmonised. In a manner, some chief executives will not get a salary higher than that of the President or governors.”

Are these benefits constitutional?: When asked if the severance packages and salaries of some agency’s chief executives are unconstitutional, he said it is not. However, he said there is a need to harmonise the salary structures of all public officers.

According to him, “The law didn’t necessarily say that these things are wrong, but what we are doing now is that, this multiple salary structures which are more like a duplication of responsibility, we will try to harmonize them based on the law because the CBN Governor or his Deputy, those are political appointments that must be captured by the Commission.

“The salaries of Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering, NASENI, Boss of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL and other big agencies, must not be more than that of the President”, he stated.

What you should know: Earlier the RMAFC commenced plans to review the salaries of political officer holders.