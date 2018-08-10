news

The Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, says Kemi Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery is irrelevant.

Online news platform, PremiumTimes had accused Adeosun of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate after failing to enroll for the one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

But, Sagay believes Adeosun is too brilliant to let go due to the allegation.

“Let me tell you my reaction. This woman is a brilliant and extremely valuable member of this government,” Sagay told TheNation.

He continued: “A lot of the good things happening now – the welfare that Nigerians are enjoying and are going to enjoy, because it takes time, and the way our economy is booming, how we got out of recession – are due to her expertise, her commitment, her sacrifice.

“There is nothing in this world that will make me remove such a woman from the government. The PDP can weep from now until there is no tear in their body; she is going to be there. We cannot afford to lose that woman.

“Who cares about youth service? I don’t bloody care whether she did youth service or not. It’s irrelevant as far as I am concerned.

“I don’t believe it. I don’t see anything serious about not doing youth service. I don’t see anything serious about it. That’s my own bias, not government’s.

“I’m telling you now. If I were President Buhari, I would never, ever touch that woman because she’s damn good,” he declared.

Saraki must resign

Sagay asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to resign his position “as a matter of honour.”

“He should relinquish his position as a matter of honour. He’s not compelled by law to do so. He needs to be removed by two-thirds majority.

“He got there because he was in APC, even though he got there by subterfuge, which is typical of him. He got there in a cheeky, fraudulent manner. Nevertheless, for him to be removed, they need two-thirds, not of the senate, but of those present and voting at a meeting.

“It doesn’t have to be everybody. It’s those who happen to be there. Once they meet the quorum of one-third, and he is there, he can be removed by two-thirds of that one-third.”

But, Saraki says he would leave his position as Senate President if removed by the majority at the Senate.