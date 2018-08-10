“Who cares about youth service? I don’t bloody care whether she did youth service or not. It’s irrelevant as far as I am concerned,” Buhari’s adviser defends Kemi Adeosun.
Online news platform, PremiumTimes had accused Adeosun of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate after failing to enroll for the one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.
But, Sagay believes Adeosun is too brilliant to let go due to the allegation.
“Let me tell you my reaction. This woman is a brilliant and extremely valuable member of this government,” Sagay told TheNation.
He continued: “A lot of the good things happening now – the welfare that Nigerians are enjoying and are going to enjoy, because it takes time, and the way our economy is booming, how we got out of recession – are due to her expertise, her commitment, her sacrifice.
“There is nothing in this world that will make me remove such a woman from the government. The PDP can weep from now until there is no tear in their body; she is going to be there. We cannot afford to lose that woman.
“Who cares about youth service? I don’t bloody care whether she did youth service or not. It’s irrelevant as far as I am concerned.
“I don’t believe it. I don’t see anything serious about not doing youth service. I don’t see anything serious about it. That’s my own bias, not government’s.
“I’m telling you now. If I were President Buhari, I would never, ever touch that woman because she’s damn good,” he declared.
ALSO READ: All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate scandal
Sagay asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to resign his position “as a matter of honour.”
“He should relinquish his position as a matter of honour. He’s not compelled by law to do so. He needs to be removed by two-thirds majority.
“He got there because he was in APC, even though he got there by subterfuge, which is typical of him. He got there in a cheeky, fraudulent manner. Nevertheless, for him to be removed, they need two-thirds, not of the senate, but of those present and voting at a meeting.
“It doesn’t have to be everybody. It’s those who happen to be there. Once they meet the quorum of one-third, and he is there, he can be removed by two-thirds of that one-third.”
But, Saraki says he would leave his position as Senate President if removed by the majority at the Senate.