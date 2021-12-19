Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Sagay said the suspension and dramatic removal of the former acting EFCC boss could have left him devastated.

Prior to his suspension, the Bukola Saraki-led Senate had refused to confirm Magu over damning reports against him by the Department of State Services.

Pulse Nigeria

Thereafter, the president set up a panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations levelled against the former EFCC boss.

However, the panel had not submitted its report to the president, when the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami recommended Magu’s sacking over acts of misconduct, including alleged diversion of recovered loot.

Eventually, Magu’s tenure as acting chairman of the anti-graft agency ended in February 2021, when President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Abdulrasheed Bawa for confirmation by the Senate.

Speaking on Magu’s removal, Sagay in a recent interview with Punch, Prof Sagay said the event affected the ex-EFCC boss psychologically.

He said, “That event has made him withdraw into his shell. That’s the way I see it. I think he’s probably psychologically damaged as a result.

“He’s very down in spirit based on what happened to him, and like I said, if you treat people who are serving well in that manner, it will discourage people from coming out and putting in their best. We need to support people when they serve us.

“I wasn’t disposed to how he was treated because they didn’t follow any proper procedure for prosecuting such matters; it was like persecution the way the whole thing went on.

“Without mentioning names, I’m so disappointed about some really respected people who participated in that process. No statement has been made by the government as to the outcome and the next line of action. And in fact, the man is still in the police force, what conclusion do we draw from that? Your guess is as good as mine.”