ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sacrifice is required to achieve Nigeria’s restoration, says Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu promised that his administration would empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

President Bola Tinubu. [X:@ARISEtv]
President Bola Tinubu. [X:@ARISEtv]

Recommended articles

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said that the president disclosed this in an audience with a delegation of South-West Muslim faithful, led by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, in Abuja on Friday.

The President said the current challenges facing the nation were only temporary, assuring Nigerians that better days were in the offing.

“We have to believe in one country; we have to believe in Nigeria. We will do our best, and our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the policies and programmes of his administration were aimed at achieving a fairer, better and honest society where hard work would be rewarded and laziness would reap little.

“It is about our future. We must guarantee our future. Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation making difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the subnationals,” the president said.

Tinubu commended the leaders for their prayers and support, assuring them that his administration would empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Oladejo, in the company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, commended Tinubu for his courage in removing the petroleum subsidy and for initiating necessary reforms.

“There had been no leader, military, or civilian that could break this hard nut of removing petroleum subsidy for us to grow as a country. You have done it. God will see you through,” Oladejo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Nigeria must deepen relationship with Angola – Information Minister

Why Nigeria must deepen relationship with Angola – Information Minister

Gov Lawal appoints sole administrators for 14 Zamfara LGs

Gov Lawal appoints sole administrators for 14 Zamfara LGs

Labour Party alleges plan to frustrate Abia Rep’s appeal

Labour Party alleges plan to frustrate Abia Rep’s appeal

Embattled Lagos bishop closes defence in rape case

Embattled Lagos bishop closes defence in rape case

Abia govt urges residents to shun mob justice, fake news

Abia govt urges residents to shun mob justice, fake news

Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

Flood: Lagos assures residents of preparedness to contain dam water release

Flood: Lagos assures residents of preparedness to contain dam water release

Sacrifice is required to achieve Nigeria’s restoration, says Tinubu

Sacrifice is required to achieve Nigeria’s restoration, says Tinubu

AAAN Unity Song is a reminder of Nigeria's common bond - Steve Babaeko

AAAN Unity Song is a reminder of Nigeria's common bond - Steve Babaeko

Pulse Sports

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners