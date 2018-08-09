news

Mr. Lawal Daura who was sacked as Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for supervising the siege on the national assembly on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, has been released from police custody but his international passport has been seized, Pulse has been told.

Daura was sacked and taken into the custody by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for grilling.

Premium Times reports that Daura was released from a guest house run by the DSS in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja, late Wednesday evening.

“He was given his phones and released to go. But his international passport was seized from him”, Premium Times quotes a source as saying.

Daura under surveillance

Daura will be kept under surveillance pending the conclusion of investigation into the national assembly blockade, Premium Times adds.