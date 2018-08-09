Former DSS DG Daura, who was taken into custody after acting President Osinbajo sacked him, has been released.
Daura was sacked and taken into the custody by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for grilling.
Premium Times reports that Daura was released from a guest house run by the DSS in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja, late Wednesday evening.
“He was given his phones and released to go. But his international passport was seized from him”, Premium Times quotes a source as saying.
Daura will be kept under surveillance pending the conclusion of investigation into the national assembly blockade, Premium Times adds.
Daura has been accused of insubordination, grand scale corruption and working with Senate President Bukola Saraki to heat up the polity.