Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sack Ngige now, SSANU National Women Leader urges Buhari

Minimum Wage Saga Sack Ngige now, SSANU National Women Leader tells Buhari

She said the call became imperative in view of the fact that Nigerian workers no longer had confidence in the minister and his style of leadership.

  • Published:
play Sack Ngige now, SSANU National Women Leader tells Buhari (NAN)

Hajiya Hadiza Kabir, National Women Leader, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) on Thursday, called for immediate removal of the Labour Minister, Mr Chris Ngige from office.

Kabir, made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

She said the call became imperative in view of the fact that Nigerian workers no longer had confidence in the minister and his style of leadership.

“We are not sure as labour organisations whether the minister briefs President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the meetings between government representatives and union leaders.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari to remove the labour minister, Mr Chris Ngige, with immediate effect.

“We no longer have confidence in him as the minister at all; it seems he doesn’t know his job. I also want to use this medium to appeal to government to give priority to workers’ welfare for the good of the nation,” she said.

On compliance of SSANU members to the nationwide strike, Hadiza, who is also a senior staff at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said their members had complied 100 per cent.

“In essence, the strike had recorded 100 per cent success.”

While commending the members for their total compliance, she encouraged them to stay at home until government heeded to the demands of labour.

NAN reports that workers at federal institutions, banks and other private organisations in Zaria complied with the strike order.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the strike in the area reports that all federal government institutions and financial institutions were under lock and key.

Institutions visited included ABU, Federal College of Education (FCE), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST).

Others were the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) and National Animal Production and Research Institute (NAPRI). 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

Minimum Wage Saga Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order
In Kogi Labour directs members to commence strike midnight
Warning Strike Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery
NLC Strike Labour in Anambra directs total compliance
NLC Strike We will not join, Bauchi poly ASUP says
NLC Strike Unions shut down aviation agencies at Lagos airport
New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
Warning Strike Governors opposed to new minimum wage will lose election, NLC chieftain warns
Minimum Wage Saga NLC strike paralyses business activities
Politics Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage

Local

Aisha Buhari bags leadership award in South Korea
Aisha Buhari First Lady’s aide who “received N2.5bn” from politicians, businessmen released
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
Minimum Wage Saga NLC strike paralyses business activities
Nationwide Strike NLC officials disrupt inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank
Osun Governorship Election: Fighting, vote buying reported in some areas
Osun Governorship Election PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG
X
Advertisement