Sack Ngige now, SSANU National Women Leader urges Buhari

Hajiya Hadiza Kabir, National Women Leader, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) on Thursday, called for immediate removal of the Labour Minister, Mr Chris Ngige from office.

Kabir, made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

She said the call became imperative in view of the fact that Nigerian workers no longer had confidence in the minister and his style of leadership.

“We are not sure as labour organisations whether the minister briefs President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the meetings between government representatives and union leaders.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari to remove the labour minister, Mr Chris Ngige, with immediate effect.

“We no longer have confidence in him as the minister at all; it seems he doesn’t know his job. I also want to use this medium to appeal to government to give priority to workers’ welfare for the good of the nation,” she said.

On compliance of SSANU members to the nationwide strike, Hadiza, who is also a senior staff at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said their members had complied 100 per cent.

“In essence, the strike had recorded 100 per cent success.”

While commending the members for their total compliance, she encouraged them to stay at home until government heeded to the demands of labour.

NAN reports that workers at federal institutions, banks and other private organisations in Zaria complied with the strike order.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the strike in the area reports that all federal government institutions and financial institutions were under lock and key.

Institutions visited included ABU, Federal College of Education (FCE), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST).

Others were the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) and National Animal Production and Research Institute (NAPRI).