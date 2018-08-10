Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sack NBC DG, Modibo Kawu for spreading hate speech

Modibbo Kawu Group urges Osinbajo to sack Buhari’s appointee for spreading hate speech 

The director-general of the NBC was allegedly caught spreading hate speech on a WhatsApp group for northern intellectuals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Group urges Osinbajo to sack Buhari’s appointee, Modibo Kawu, for spreading hate speech play

Group urges Osinbajo to sack Buhari’s appointee, Modibo Kawu, for spreading hate speech

(PremiumTimes)

The pan-African digital rights advocacy group, Paradigm Initiative, has called on the Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sack Modibbo Kawu as Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), over alleged engagement in the spread of hate speech.

The group made the call in a letter sent to the acting president last Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Kawu’s allegation comes on the wake of Federal Government’s renewed campaign against hate speech and fake news.

The group urged the acting president to relieve the Kawu of his duties to allow for fair investigation of comments attributed to him and to serve as a needed example and precedent for politicians and public officers irrespective of political affiliation.

“Kawu’s duty as the Director General of the NBC entails ensuring that the execution of the policies of the commission and its day to day administration is carried out smoothly, said Boye Adegoke, Program Manager at Paradigm Initiative.

Group urges Osinbajo to sack Buhari’s appointee, Modibo Kawu, for spreading hate speech play

Group urges Osinbajo to sack Buhari’s appointee, Modibo Kawu, for spreading hate speech

(Paradigm Initiative)

 

“In carrying out this responsibility… several sanctions and heavy fines have been imposed by the DG against radio, television stations and media houses who have been adjudged as promoting ‘anti-democratic’ content such as misinformation and content capable of inciting violence or causing disaffection in the polity.

“However, a Premium Times report on the 5th of August 2018 revealed that Mr. Kawu engaged in posting a string of undemocratic messages on a Whatsapp group of northern editors and intellectuals. In said group, he made statements of tribal and ethnic implications; capable of inciting hate.

ALSO READ: Opposition using fake news to 'de-market' President – Lai Mohammed

“Given the sensitive nature of Mr. Modibbo’s position and role in the affairs of the NBC, it is highly unbecoming of him to be seen creating and promoting such inciting content. Not only are his actions inappropriate and unbefitting of a public servant but also unacceptable of the Director General of the Commission responsible for amongst other things, regulating and controlling the broadcasting Industry in Nigeria.’

“At a time when the Nigerian government is putting in efforts to curb fake news, hate speech and harmful content, it is almost laughable that the very person put in the frontline of championing this cause is reported to be engaging in acts such as this,” Adegoke concluded.  

The group reminded Osinbajo that "Nigeria is a democratic nation in which no one should be above the law and in which equity and justice prevail”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Osinbajo Buhari has been growing Nigeria's economy – Acting Presidentbullet
3 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet

Related Articles

Olamide, Wande Coal, Falz NBC bans 'Iskaba,' 'This is Nigeria,' 'See Mary, See Jesus' in Jos for vulgar and indecent lyrics
Lai Mohammed Minister says Nigeria can’t face another civil war
Lai Mohammed I am not running for any office in 2019 – Minister
Sex Fetish 5 interesting things to know about porn
Not By Force Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances
Trump US President denies knowing about 2016 Russian lawyer meeting

Local

Lagos about to welcome company that poisoned water in United States
Lead Contamination Lagos is about to welcome a company that poisoned water in the United States
Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over Adeosun's exemption
Itse Sagay Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate 'forgery' is irrelevant - Buhari’s Adviser
Over 50 Nigerian girls trapped in Saudi to be repatriated soon, Agency says
NAPTIP Over 50 Nigerian girls trapped in Saudi to be repatriated soon, Agency says
Nigerian pilgrims in Mecca
Hajj 2018 Saudi fraudsters on the prowl, defraud 8 Nigerian pilgrims of BTA — Official