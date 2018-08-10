news

The pan-African digital rights advocacy group, Paradigm Initiative, has called on the Acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to sack Modibbo Kawu as Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), over alleged engagement in the spread of hate speech.

The group made the call in a letter sent to the acting president last Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Kawu’s allegation comes on the wake of Federal Government’s renewed campaign against hate speech and fake news.

The group urged the acting president to relieve the Kawu of his duties to allow for fair investigation of comments attributed to him and to serve as a needed example and precedent for politicians and public officers irrespective of political affiliation.

“Kawu’s duty as the Director General of the NBC entails ensuring that the execution of the policies of the commission and its day to day administration is carried out smoothly, said Boye Adegoke, Program Manager at Paradigm Initiative.

“In carrying out this responsibility… several sanctions and heavy fines have been imposed by the DG against radio, television stations and media houses who have been adjudged as promoting ‘anti-democratic’ content such as misinformation and content capable of inciting violence or causing disaffection in the polity.

“However, a Premium Times report on the 5th of August 2018 revealed that Mr. Kawu engaged in posting a string of undemocratic messages on a Whatsapp group of northern editors and intellectuals. In said group, he made statements of tribal and ethnic implications; capable of inciting hate.

“Given the sensitive nature of Mr. Modibbo’s position and role in the affairs of the NBC, it is highly unbecoming of him to be seen creating and promoting such inciting content. Not only are his actions inappropriate and unbefitting of a public servant but also unacceptable of the Director General of the Commission responsible for amongst other things, regulating and controlling the broadcasting Industry in Nigeria.’

“At a time when the Nigerian government is putting in efforts to curb fake news, hate speech and harmful content, it is almost laughable that the very person put in the frontline of championing this cause is reported to be engaging in acts such as this,” Adegoke concluded.

The group reminded Osinbajo that "Nigeria is a democratic nation in which no one should be above the law and in which equity and justice prevail”.