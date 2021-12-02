Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

A statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Russia on Thursday, said that the Nigerian envoy presented his credence letter along with other newly deployed ambassadors from other nations in a small ceremony.

Quoting the Russian President, the statement added that Putin underscored the point that his country was open to mutually beneficial partnership with all countries without exception.

He declared that Russia was ready for multifaceted interfaces for mutual interests with the countries, adding that his country was read to make its COVID-19 vaccines available to any country that is interested.

With specific reference to Nigeria, he noted that the relationship between both countries was cordial, noting that Russia was ready to deepen its friendship with Nigeria.

He expressed hope that the Nigerian leadership will support the Russian initiative to hold the next meeting of the leaders of Russia and African states in 2022.

President Putin assured of “very promising expansion on substantive dialogue on topical issues related to maintaining stability in the world hydrocarbon markets, combating terrorism and countering religious extremism”.

Speaking after presenting the letters, Amb. Shehu stated that he was satisfied with the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

He underscored the need for the cooperation of his host authorities to succeed in his assignment, adding that the letter submitted was also for the recall of his predecessor.

It may be recalled that after presenting copies of the Letters of Credence to the host Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs on July 15, the Nigerian envoy has began official engagements in the Russian Federation.