Russia’s invasion of Ukraine manifestation of global disorder – NDM

The Nigerian Diaspora Movement (NDM) has described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a manifestation of global disorder that has rendered the United Nations (UN) helpless.

The Chairman of NDM, Prof. Appollos Nwauwa gave the description in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

“So far, the nature of international realignment in response to this development is a reminder that the Cold War is far from over.

“But what does Vladimir Putin want? No doubt he feels slighted or threatened by Western influence in Ukraine, which, for him, is too close for comfort.

“One of Putin’s goals is to punish the progressive and democratic leaders of Ukraine for abandoning the Russian system.

“This is compounded by Ukraine’s desire and proposal to join NATO, a thing Putin would have none of,’’ Nwauwa said.

The NDM chairman said that analysts believe that Putin’s use of brute force rather than diplomacy “is deliberate and to ensure that the Ukrainian leadership is brought to its knees’’.

He added that Putin’s actions were a message to other leaders that would dare to form alliances with the West without restraint.

Nwauwa said a full-scale war in Ukraine would have a debilitating effect on the parties involved.

“An all-out war will certainly produce severe casualties on both sides.

“Once body bags begin to arrive in Russia, the tide of Russian public opinion could turn against Putin,” he added.

He recalled that such a crisis situation happened recently in Russia when in 1917, the Tsarist autocratic government was overthrown with the abdication of Tsar Nicholas in the middle of World War I.

According to him, from the way events are unfolding, it is unlikely that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will last many years.

He said Putin’s track record in relation to invasions bore that out.

The NDM is a diaspora-inspired socio-political movement for the civil mobilisation and economic empowerment of the Nigerian public for a new, progressive united country.

“A country where patriotic leadership, transparency, rule of law, good governance, economic growth, and the informed electorate would mutually blend for sustainable development.

