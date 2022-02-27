Russian attack: FG identifies 4 safe Ukraine-Poland borders for fleeing Nigerians

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said in a viral video on Saturday February 26, 2022, that out of the eight borders between Ukraine and Poland, four have been marked safe for Nigerians to use.

She encouraged Nigerians to travel in group so that they could keep track of one another as they journey toward the boarders.

“For Nigerians in Ukraine trying to cross to Poland, there are eight borders between Poland and Ukraine, four borders are recommended; these are the four borders: Hrebenne – Rava Ruska; Korczowa – Krakovets; Medyka – Shehyni; Budomierz – Hurszew,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also enjoined Nigerians in Eastern Ukraine to do their best to move closer to the border in Western Ukraine, using train or bus.

She hinted that moving towards the border could pose some dangers but stressed that students should make sure to take their passports and students visas along with them as they navigate their way to the borders.

She said, “Students should make every effort to get to the Ukrainian- Polish border or Ukrainian – Romanian border. It is vital that students move in groups. There is power in number. Groups should ensure that they are safe and accounted for. Students from Eastern Ukraine should make their best effort to reach a city in Western Ukraine. The closer you are to the border, the better."

Dabiri-Erewa also disclosed that Nigerian volunteers groups as well as staff from the Nigerian Embassy have been deployed to the borders to help them out.

She cautioned that Nigerians in parts of Ukraine that were not affected by the war should remain calm and stay where they were, while also urging them to visit the commission's website for all relevant information including numbers to call.

“When going to the border, your options are via train or bus. Both routes come with risk factors. Trains from Lviv to the Polish border are free. However, there are many people trying this route. Do not be discouraged but try your best to enter the right train.