Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja

The 181 returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, at about 6:30 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 from Warsaw, Poland.

The Nigerians were safely evacuated from the war-torn country after the federal government secured their passage to Poland through a concerted effort with the foreign missions.

Earlier in the day, the government had brought back about 450 evacuees from Romania.

They landed at the jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 7:10 am (WAT) via a Max Air flight.

The federal government said it has put every necessary arrangement in place to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in Ukraine or any country they may have escaped to.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, approved the sum of $8.5m (N3.5bn) to facilitate the immediate evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the Russian-Ukraine war.

The FG also selected local carriers, Air Peace and Air Max to provide three aircraft for the transportation of over 5,000 stranded Nigerians from Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Pulse reported that the evacuation of Nigerians from Poland had earlier suffered a delay.