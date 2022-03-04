RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The federal government has vowed to ensure evacuation of every Nigerian trapped in the war in Ukraine.

Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja. [Twitter:NiDCOM]
Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

The second batch of Nigerians who fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion has touched down in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Recommended articles

The 181 returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, at about 6:30 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 from Warsaw, Poland.

The Nigerians were safely evacuated from the war-torn country after the federal government secured their passage to Poland through a concerted effort with the foreign missions.

Earlier in the day, the government had brought back about 450 evacuees from Romania.

They landed at the jet terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 7:10 am (WAT) via a Max Air flight.

The federal government said it has put every necessary arrangement in place to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in Ukraine or any country they may have escaped to.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, approved the sum of $8.5m (N3.5bn) to facilitate the immediate evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the Russian-Ukraine war.

The FG also selected local carriers, Air Peace and Air Max to provide three aircraft for the transportation of over 5,000 stranded Nigerians from Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

Pulse reported that the evacuation of Nigerians from Poland had earlier suffered a delay.

According to a source in Poland, the flight, which was supposed to airlift 165 Nigerians, was cancelled because the airline only had one pilot on board.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja

Russian attack: 2nd batch of Nigerians from Ukraine touches down in Abuja

Ukraine: Stranded Nigerians laud FG’s intervention as they set to depart Poland

Ukraine: Stranded Nigerians laud FG’s intervention as they set to depart Poland

INEC may suspend Voter Registration in July — Official

INEC may suspend Voter Registration in July — Official

New police dress code allows female officers to wear stud earrings, headscarf

New police dress code allows female officers to wear stud earrings, headscarf

Ukraine: Almost 400 babies born in Kiev since beginning of war — Mayor

Ukraine: Almost 400 babies born in Kiev since beginning of war — Mayor

Face Boko Haram first, Ex-police boss tells Nigerians who want to face Russian soldiers

Face Boko Haram first, Ex-police boss tells Nigerians who want to face Russian soldiers

Nigeria ranks 6th in 2022 Global Terrorism Index

Nigeria ranks 6th in 2022 Global Terrorism Index

Terrorism charge: Kanu tells legal team to hang out, enjoy bottles of drinks

Terrorism charge: Kanu tells legal team to hang out, enjoy bottles of drinks

President Buhari halts UK medical trip, returns to Abuja

President Buhari halts UK medical trip, returns to Abuja

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash