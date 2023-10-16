Rural women are key agents to achieving global food security - Gov Mutfwang

Mutfwang made this known in a message to commemorate the International Day of the Rural Women celebrated every year on October 15. He described the 2023 theme for the day, “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for all”, as apt in view of the crucial role women play at the different level of agriculture production processes.

“Women play crucial role from the production of crops to processing, preparing and distribution of foods to feed their families, communities and the nation,” he said.

According to him, Plateau women have been resilient in the fight against poverty and unemployment, whose outcome has led to improved welfare of its citizenry.

He urged stakeholders to always acknowledge the significant role of rural women in contributing to agricultural labour force in the state and the nation, saying that the action would encourage more positive outcomes.

The governor also eulogised the qualities of Plateau women, saying that they are hardworking, resilient and assured them of government’s support, while praying for the day to open new vistas for them.

“Government will on its part create the enabling environment for them to participate actively in governance by partnering with development partners to enhance their living condition, particularly those in rural communities,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day was first celebrated in 2008, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The day was established to acknowledge the vital contributions of rural women to their communities and the global economy and celebrate the critical role that rural women play in agriculture, food production and rural development.

It recognises “the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.”