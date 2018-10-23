Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop

Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop

Ndagoso said in a statement in Kaduna while reacting to recent violence in the state, that residents must learn to accommodate each other and settle their differences amicably.

  • Published:
Kaduna crises play Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop (arewa24news)

Most Rev. Mathew Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, on Monday appealed to people of Kaduna State to shun rumour mongering and acts fuelling crisis in the state.

Ndagoso said in a statement in Kaduna while reacting to recent violence in the state, that residents must learn to accommodate each other and settle their differences amicably.

“As members of one nation, we must seek ways of understanding, of building bridges to one another based on a solid foundation of truth.

“I am not oblivious of the pain that has been caused by the loss of loved ones, both Christian and Muslim.

“At the same time, I ask that all reflect on the reality that violence only begets more violence. This suffering has gone on for too long and we beg that it be stopped for the common good.”

He thanked the state government and security agents for their quick intervention in bringing the situation under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna State Government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs following violent clashes in parts of the metropolis.

The violence erupted four days after 55 people were killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Nigerians will suffer more if PDP comes back to power - Balarabe Musa
Kaduna Killings: I-G deploys AIG zone 7, special intervention force to state
NYSC postpones Batch C orientation course in Kaduna indefinitely
Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna
Another APC senator dumps ruling party
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation
4 killed in abduction of traditional ruler, wife in Kaduna – Police
Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA

Local

El-Rufai attacks Saraki, calls him a bad leader
Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities
Nnamdi Kanu: Biafran leader calls IPOB boss a fraud and conman
Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
Nnamdi Kanu is working for DSS - MASSOB
Igbos should ignore Kanu's election boycott order - MASSOB leader
X
Advertisement