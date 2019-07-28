Ganduje made the clarification shortly after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Ibrahim Khalil in Sokoto on Saturday.

The governor told newsmen that the RUGA settlement initiative was for states who could cater for the Fulanis, and was targeted at making herdsmanship a socio-economic investment not a socio-cultural issue.

“So States where indigenes are not Fulani cannot be asked to implement RUGA, as such it is for states that can cater for the Fulanis and wish to improve their herdsmanship.

“That is why we are developing RUGA in Kano state, so that Fulani people can be in one place and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state.

“The type of herdsmanship the Fulanis are doing now will be improved, so that they can produce more cows, more milk and ensure more economic prosperity to themselves,” Ganduje said.

The governor, however, said the best way to improve the living standard of Fulani people was by banning their seasonal migration to the central and southern parts of Nigeria.

“No better way to improve their lives if you don’t prevent their migration from the north to the central and southern parts of Nigeria.

“Fulani migration should be banned otherwise they would continue to suffer and the security challenges in the country would continue to exist,” he added.