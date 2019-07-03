Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Wednesday said that the decision of Federal Government to establish Ruga Settlements was a good solution to eliminate herders and farmers conflict in the country.

Bagudu, who is the Vice Chairman of National Food Security Council, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi that the settlements served as hamlets to the pastoralists for hundreds of years in the country.

“Ruga Settlements served as hamlets to the Fulanis for hundreds of years and did not constitute a new innovation aimed at bringing discord to other tribes in the country,” he said.

The governor explained that the idea was not to acquire grazing reserves in whatever form for herders as being portrayed by a section of the media.

“The concept is aimed at settling Fulani nomads and other cattle rearers into a permanent abode to minimize migration from one place to another in a bid to eliminate conflicts between herdsmen and farmers,” he added.

Bagudu further said that the main objective of settling Fulani nomads in one place, apart from ending conflicts with farmers, was to allow their livestock to produce adequate meat to satisfy the protein requirement of the country.

The governor also debunked the allegation that the federal government intended to buy lands to donate to a particular tribe at the disadvantage of other ethnic groups.

“My administration has shown the way for agricultural revival in Nigeria.

”The government will sustain support and encouragement to farmers to increase production of both food and cash crops,” he said.

Bagudu, however, reiterated his commitment to accord priority to livestock production and development of aquaculture through the provision of necessary support, inputs and modern techniques to livestock producers and fish farmers.