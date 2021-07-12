RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Zulum approves land for Ruga project in Borno

There's already an ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum [Presidency]

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has announced that his administration had already approved land for the Ruga project in the state, under the National Livestock Development Plan (NLDP).

A statement on Monday in Maiduguri by the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the Governor, Mallam Isa Gusau, quoted Zulum as making the announcement in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

"Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards domesticating the Federal Government's programme on ranching otherwise known as 'Ruga' project.

"Governor Zulum informed the Minister that he had already approved the land for the Ruga project under the National Livestock Development Plan.

"Zulum explained that, in addition to the ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno, the State was in another collaborative project that will be extended to southern and northern parts of the State," Gusau said.

In the meantime, officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture are being expected in Borno on an assessment visit for the commencement of some projects in the agricultural sector, Gusau said.

Gusau said that the governor was accompanied on the visit to the Ministry of Agriculture by the Commissioner of Animal and Fisheries, Alhaji Modu Walama, Special Adviser on Animal Resources, Alhaji Tijjani Goni, and Borno Coordinator of the Ruga project, Alhaji Inuwa Kubo.

Governor Zulum approves land for Ruga project in Borno

