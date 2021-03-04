The Kaduna State government says it has neutralised Rufai Maikaji, a deadly bandit who terrorised numerous communities for years.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Thursday, March 4, 2021 that Maikaji commanded over a hundred fighters before his death.

He said numerous human intelligence sources confirmed that the terrorist was killed in one of the numerous airstrikes by the military in late February.

Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were reportedly killed with strikes around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

He had allegedly killed some residents of Anaba village in Igabi, burnt houses and kidnapped villagers before he was neutralised.

Aruwan said the deceased had begun his career as an errand boy to deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi before he became a household name in banditry.

"Rufai Maikaji and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killing, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs, especially in the following locations: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road," he said.

The commissioner assured residents of areas terrorised by Maikaji that aggressive pursuit of his other accomplices is in full swing.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai also praised the military for taking down the bandit leader and many from his gang.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 100 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.