RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The group said they visited Obasanjo to seek his help on the challenges facing the rubber industry in Nigeria.

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)
Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Former President has received a life crocodile from the Osun State chapter of the National Rubber Producers, Processors, and Marketing Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN).

Recommended articles

The group led by its chairman, Evangelist Oluwatosin Jeremiah on Monday, May 23, 2022, presented the gift to the ex-president at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital after a closed-door meeting.

After receiving the crocodile, Obasanjo handed it over to the Wildlife Curator at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Wildlife park, Mr. Oluwadamilare Ajayi.

Jeremiah while addressing journalists after the meeting said they visited Obasanjo to seek his help on the challenges facing the rubber industry in Nigeria.

Asked why the group presented a life crocodile as a gift to the ex-president, the group leader said, “We can’t give him money, that’s why we settled for this and you can see how he received and valued it.”

On the challenges facing the rubber industry, Jeremiah said many commercial banks are not willing to grant financial aid because of the six years gestation period of rubber.

He said, “Rubber will take six years before you start reaping the benefits. So, because of that gestation period commercial banks are running away from it. This has made it difficult for rubber to strive in Nigeria.

“Since we have discovered that Baba (referring to Obasanjo) recognised rubber and knows its importance to the sinking Nigerian economy, that’s why we came to seek his help. How do we raise money to develop rubber industry?

He, however, disclosed that Obasanjo was ready to help them.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Presidential ambition: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

Presidential ambition: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

PDP Primaries: Enugu reports peaceful and transparent elections

PDP Primaries: Enugu reports peaceful and transparent elections

PDP primaries: INEC accused of swapping delegates list in Ogun State

PDP primaries: INEC accused of swapping delegates list in Ogun State

Rep Ogbeide-Ihama picks PDP ticket for Edo South at Senate

Rep Ogbeide-Ihama picks PDP ticket for Edo South at Senate

Buhari commiserates with Kano people over gas explosion

Buhari commiserates with Kano people over gas explosion

Africa loses 300,000 women, children due to smoke from firewood — Adesina

Africa loses 300,000 women, children due to smoke from firewood — Adesina

ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations

ASUU: Clark urges education minister to take over negotiations

PDP Primaries: Fayose’s son, aide, others win tickets in Ekiti

PDP Primaries: Fayose’s son, aide, others win tickets in Ekiti

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka