The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Julius Berger, a construction company, had on Sept. 2 announced partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to carry out reconstruction of Berger Bus Stop to Kara Cattle Market section of the road.

Vehicles, both inbound and outbound Lagos, used the outbound lane up to the Isheri Junction, where it is redistributed to the normal lanes.

The partial closure, which is meant to complete the inward and outward sections of the expressway, had been causing gridlock on the ever-busy corridor.

Speaking to NAN on Sunday, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN called on motorists to exercise patience on the highway to end gridlock in the area.

Musa said that if motorists were patient and obey traffic rules and regulations, nobody would sleep on the road.

“A little patience will do the magic. Learn to obey traffic monitoring agents, obey diversion signs, be lane discipline and we see everything working out well,’’ the RTEAN boss said.

The union leader, however, urged the contractor handling the project to speed up work as the road tended to be more busy during the `ember months’.

According to him, people have a lot of activities to attend to during this season and traffic on the corridor will be more.

“There are a lot of activities that take people in and out of the state in this `ember months’ and the Lagos-lbadan expressway is one major road connecting most states,’’ Musa said.

He commended the government for fixing the road, saying it came at the right time because the road is always busy this season.

“This government is very passionate about the safety of its citizens; the reason for this early road fixing before the rush to avoid carnages,’’ Musa said.