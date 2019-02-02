The approval was given at the monthly RTEAN National Executive Council meeting held at the RTEAN secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

The Council said that the new bodys executives would handle all affairs as it related to conductors operations in the country.

The Secretary General of RTEAN, Mr Yusuf Adeniyi stated BCAN, as an affiliate body of the association, would by headed by Prince Israel Adeshola as National Chairman.

He further said that all the necessary modalities for their operations would be fashioned out in due course.

The council directed Adeshola to come with his Executive members before a technical committee that would work out their mode of operations.

The National President of RTEAN, Osakpamwan Eriyo said that a formal ceremony where a letter of introduction would be given to Adeshola comes up on Feb. 19.

When it is finally done, BCAN is expected to regulate the conduct of conductors across the country, he said.

The President of BCAN thanked the RTEAN for the opportunity to add value to the association.

He promised not to derail in carrying out its operations, stating that his administration was set to bring dignity to the profession.

Adeshola said a lot of innovations would be introduced to help curb criminal activities and indiscipline among members.