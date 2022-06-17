RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group honours Osinbajo over humanitarian initiative for NorthEast children

The Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), the foremost Northern women’s association, has honoured Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his efforts at catering for orphans and displaced children in the North-East.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency ]
Hajia Rabi Saulawa, President, JMA, spoke with State House correspondents on Friday after conferring the Icon of Hope Humanitarian Award on the vice president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Saulawa said that Osinbajo is a detribalised Nigerian who deemed it wise to provide succour to North-East children affected by insurgency.

“We are here to actually visit the vice president because we have seen the wonderful work that he has been doing for our orphans in Maiduguri, which is in the North-East Region, where he has an initiative, the North-East Children’s Trust.

“They just recently had a fifth anniversary which I attended and I was really amazed by the way the children are looked after.

“And Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa Orphanage is the oldest orphanage in northern Nigeria because it was created in 1963 by our women and mothers, who thought that it was high time the northern women’s voice was heard.

“And we are still growing strong; we are 59 years this year; to be 60 next year, God willing.’’

According to her, Osinbajo’s initiative in the North-East is laudable as the vice president has shown that he is for Nigerians no matter the ethnicity.

Saulawa implored other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the vice president.

“He is not from that region; he is not a northerner; but he saw what was happening to the children in the North-East being orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgents and he felt it was the right thing to do.

“So, we actually applaud him and we are also hoping that other well-to-do Nigerians can also do the same because there is a lot of work to be done in the North,’’ she said.

Saulawa said that the vice president was excited that JMA came to give him an award for what he had done.

She described Osinbajo as a very modest man who deserved the award; adding that the association would continue to pray for him.

