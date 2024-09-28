Rome wasn’t built in a day - Minister tells Nigerian youths

Olawande made the call at a retirement dinner of Hajiya Walida Isa, Director, Corps Mobilisation, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday in Abuja.

The Youth Minister praised the exemplary service of the retired NYSC Director emphasising her boldness, courage and steadfastness.

He, however, highlighted the importance of diligence, factualness and contributing meaningfully to the country regardless of one’s role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, when I was speaking, I said it clearly. I said that if there is one thing that I’ve learned from this woman during her service, things we’ve heard about her before we know her is boldness.

“She is courageous and steadfast. As a youth, be focused and just know that you can contribute anything meaningful to the country, whichever quota or whichever way they put you.

” So my message for the young people is that Rome is not built in a day. It is a process and this process is what we are in now. And the process is what we are seeing with what she has done and everybody is here to celebrate her.

” So what are they going to know you for when you are out of one particular job you are doing? We clearly know and feel the good work, the good actions and the great things she has done.

” We are satisfied and we know we are gaining a lot from her, as youths, we want to be bold, we want to be factual. We want to work diligently so that people will also say good things about us.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We want all the young people she has trained in one way or the other to know that they can be better than her wherever and however they find themselves,” he said.

Speaking, Chief Obinna Nwaka, Director General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation, (CYMS) urged government officials to prioritise national interests over personal gains.

Nwaka emphasised the need for selflessness in public service adding that the retirement dinner was to recognise her exemplary service and inspiration to others.

“Hajiya’s dedication and detribalised approach set a standard for leaders, We celebrate her to encourage others to emulate her exemplary service,” he said.

Nwaka appealed to the Federal Government to consider re-engaging the retired NYSC Director, citing her expertise and passion for nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her goodwill message, Dr Emanso Umobong, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) congratulated the retired NYSC Director.

Umobong encouraged the retiree to continue offering her services to the country, leveraging her experience and skills for the nation’s progress.

She described her as a “jewel to the nation” and an “icon adding that her remarkable dedication to NYSC had left an indelible mark.

She acknowledged the rarity of Nigerian youth coming together to recognise someone’s contributions while attributing this to her exceptional character as a detribalised Nigerian.

“This is to celebrate an icon. That’s what I will call her. A jewel to the nation. It’s not all the time that you see Nigerian youth gather together to celebrate somebody’s exit from the public service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It says a lot about the kind of person that she is, a very detribalised Nigerian. So we are just here to celebrate her and to also tell her that we appreciate everything that she did in NYSC” she said.

Also, the new NYSC Director of Mobilisation, Abubakar Muhammed described the retiree as a “sister” and an exceptional individual.

Muhammed encouraged her to explore new opportunities reminding her that life after service was full of possibilities.

“We will miss her but we are happy she completed her service in good health. She has left service but she is not tired. She can still venture into easy politics or do international businesses,” he encouraged.

Reacting, the retired NYSC Director highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding in working with young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hajiya Isa emphasised that challenges were inevitable but could be overcome with experience and faith.

“Behaving like youth myself helped me connect with them, understand their needs and listen to their concerns.