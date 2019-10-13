The Rochas Foundation College For Africa has welcomed another set of indigent students from Ethiopia.

A statement released by the Media Director of the Rochas Foundation, Ahmed Mustapha, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, stated that the students arrived Abuja, where they were received by a high delegation of the Ethiopian embassy and staff of the foundation.

The statement reads, “These five kids have a chance at quality education and the foundation is excited to welcome them, we are very confident that they would be worthy ambassadors of both their home country and the Rochas College of Africa”.

“Our vision is to bring five kids from each of the fifty five African countries under one roof and give them the best education possible “

“ We firmly believe that this would not only help reduce poverty and illiteracy in Africa but it would also serve as a major bridge building exercise that further strengthen the unity of the black race.”

He noted further that the kids paid a courtesy visit to the foundation headquarters at Unity House, Abuja, after which they met the founder, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

He added that the kids were later flown to Owerri , the Imo state capital, where the Rochas Foundation college for Africa is situated.

The Rochas foundation has over the last twenty-one years offered free education to indigent children from across the country.